BMW to Debut Amazon Alexa+ in Its Next-Gen Voice Assistant

BMW is set to become the first carmaker to integrate Amazon’s new Alexa+ technology into its in-car voice assistant, taking conversational AI in vehicles a step further. The AI-powered system will debut in the upcoming BMW iX3 and begin rolling out to customers in Germany and the US from the second half of 2026.

With Alexa+ onboard, BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant moves beyond rigid voice commands. Drivers and passengers can interact using natural, conversational dialogue, asking multiple questions in a single sentence that span both vehicle functions and general knowledge. Powered by a large language model, the system understands context, responds intelligently, and allows seamless follow-up questions without repeating commands.

The update also enables deeper integration with Amazon’s ecosystem. By linking their Amazon accounts, users can search for and stream music, access news updates, and tap into a wide range of Alexa-supported content directly from the car. This creates a more personalised and connected in-cabin experience, blending infotainment with vehicle control.

BMW says the Alexa+ integration builds on its long-standing partnership with Amazon, which began in 2022 with the introduction of Alexa Custom Assistant in BMW vehicles. The latest evolution significantly enhances usability by focusing on natural speech and intuitive interaction rather than command-based inputs.

Following its debut in the iX3, the Alexa+-powered BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant will be gradually introduced across all BMW models equipped with Operating System 9 and the upcoming Operating System X. With this move, BMW is positioning itself at the forefront of AI-driven in-car experiences, setting a new benchmark for voice interaction in premium vehicles.