First-ever Volkswagen Group Night in India to be held before Auto Expo 2020?

Volkswagen Group globally conducts the ‘Volkswagen Group Night’ an evening before the start of prominent motorshows like Geneva, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Paris. In 2020, the company may conduct the first-ever Volkswagen Group Night in India on the evening before the Auto Expo 2020, suggests a new report from electricvehicleweb.in.

The speculation doesn't seem farfetched, considering the fact that the group has its plate full of new models from MQB A0 IN SUV concepts, the Porsche Taycan, the Audi e-tron, the all-new Bentley Flying Spur to everything else that can create a buzz in the India market. The parent company holding this kind event here would help it speak loud and clear about its changed perceptions about and serious commitment to our market.

The MQB A0 IN platform-based concepts from Skoda and Volkswagen brands would be the real showstoppers of the event. In addition to these world premieres and local premieres like the Porsche Taycan and the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur, Volkswagen Group might use this event to showcase the BS-VI 1.0L TSI engine and other technologies coming soon to our market.

Volkswagen Group's most anticipated products in India are of course its MQB A0 IN platform-based products. First of these will two premium B-SUVs, one from Skoda and one from VW, coming in 2021. In 2022, there will be the successors to/next-gen models of the Indian-spec Skoda Rapid and VW Vento. These models are being developed under the 'India 2.0' project which is being led by Skoda.

