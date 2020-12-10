Base-Spec Skoda Rapid Rider Variant Discontinued in India

When Skoda launched the BS6 Rapid earlier this year, one of the biggest talking points about the sedan was its price. The base Rapid Rider variant was priced at just INR 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and that was tremendous value for money as it even undercut the prices of some sub-compact sedans. The Skoda Rapid Rider variant has now been discontinued, which means the second-in-line Rider Plus variant is the new base variant for the Rapid and is priced at INR 7.99 lakh.

The reason why the Rapid Rider was great value for money is because it was equipped quite well for a base-spec compact sedan for just INR 7.49 lakh. It was larger than some sub-compact sedans for similar money and with a very potent powertrain under its hood, it really seemed like a bargain. It included features like a 2-DIN audio system with USB and Aux IN, climate control, power windows, remote locking, tilt- and reach-adjustable steering wheel and electronic adjustable ORVMs. Yes, it wasn't extravagant but it covered all the essentials quite well.

Also Read : Next-Gen Skoda Octavia Will Be The Most Powerful Sedan In Its Class

The base Rider variant even got dual airbags and ABS and rear parking sensors as safety features. In fact, the Skoda Rapid Rider became so popular that Skoda had to temporarily halt bookings for the base variant to meet up with pending. Skoda was also very quick to add some more value to the Rider variant seeing good demand and taking customer feedback. They soon launched the Rider Plus varaint, which for INR 50,000 more at INR 7.99 lakh, added a touchscreen infotainment system and body decals. This too was very positively received by customers.

Under the hood, the Skoda Rapid is powered by VW Group's 1.0L TSI engine that produces 110hp and 175 Nm of torque. In the Rider variant, the engine solely came mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Skoda Rapid Rider was a whole INR 4.3 lakh more affordable than the top-spec Monte Carlo variant. If you really liked the Rapid for its driving dynamics, the Rider variant was ideal to be a project car to save some cash and use that money to put on some aftermarket parts or enhance its performance.

The new base Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant still continues to be extremely good value for money as well. The Rider Plus variant further adds the convenience of a 6-speed automatics gearbox and it gets that very essential touchscreen system of modern times. Skoda also has a brand new-gen of the Rapid coming up in India by the end of 2021 and that should be something to really watch out for. Here's a look the BS6 Skoda Rapid Price list now.

Skoda Rapid Manual Automatic Rider Plus Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Ambition Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh Onyx Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh Style Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Monte Carlo Rs 11.79 lakh Rs 13.29 lakh

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.