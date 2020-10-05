Six new Kawasaki bikes to be unveiled next month [Video]

Kawasaki seems to be all well prepared for 2021. The Japanese company is ready to give other motorcycle manufacturers some tough competition with six new Kawasaki bikes which will be unveiled on 23 November, the latest teaser video reveals.

Kawasaki has released a new teaser video which shows six new motorcycles hidden under the sheets. While the clip does not give out the full details of the upcoming bikes, some key pointers can still be spotted. For example, we see what appears to be a dual-sport motorcycle at the beginning of the video. A glimpse of its wire-spoke wheels with knobbier tyres have been shown.

There is also a second motorcycle with wire-spoke wheels, however, instead of the knobbier tyres, this one has road-oriented rubbers. This could mean that there would be two different models of a single bike. Kawasaki is also expected to introduce sports-touring motorcycles and there could be a supermoto model as well.

The teaser video also shows a visual of a race track hinting that one of the new Kawasaki bikes would be a sportbike, probably, the updated Ninja ZX-10R. The Japanese company is also expected to introduce a revised version of the Versys; now it could be either the 650 or the bigger 1000 model.

All these speculations will be put to rest when Kawasaki finally unveils the new bikes next month. Expect them to start reaching dealerships in the international markets one-by-one in 2021. As far as their arrival in India is concerned, details on it are still blurred. We are expecting to learn more about the six new Kawasaki bikes in the coming weeks.

