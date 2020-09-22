BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets an attractive new colour option

Kawasaki has added a new paint scheme in the BS6 Ninja 650’s colour palette. Called the Lime Green, the new colour option imparts a refreshed look to the 650cc motorcycle and should appeal to more customers. Kawasaki should also be able to lure in more buyers for the BS6 Ninja 650 during the upcoming festive season.

The new Lime Green colour of the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 features a combination of black and green on the major portion of the motorcycle. However, the belly pan has been finished in white and bears the ‘Kawasaki’ branding and red highlights. The company has also used red lines that can be found of the fairing as well as the tail section of the bike. The green pinstripes on the alloy wheels are similar to what we see in the Lime Green/Ebony colour option of the motorcycle.

With the addition of the new Lime Green colour, the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 now has a total of three paint choices including the Lime Green/Ebony and Pearl Flat Stardust White. All three of them are available at the same price of INR 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki launched the BS6 model of the Ninja 650 earlier this year. The motorcycle has been given an update in terms of styling that includes twin-LED headlamps and new windshield. There’s also the new 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster which is a first in the company’s 650cc class. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity which allows riders to connect their smartphones via Kawasaki’s Rideologo mobile app.

The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 draws power from a 649cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which produces 68 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

