'Safari' to return as a suffix for Tata Motors' future 4x4 vehicles

Tata Motors came up with a slew of attractions at the Auto Expo 2020. From the new Sierra EV concept to the HBX concept and the ‘Harrier-inspired’ new Tata Winger, the company had a number of cards up its sleeves to keep the momentum rolling at the show. On the sidelines of the event, the company told ElectricVehicleWeb, that the ‘Safari’ brand which was discontinued last year will return not as a model, but as a suffix.

Tata Motors displayed the Hexa Safari Concept at the Expo and confirmed that this will not be the final appearance of the iconic 'Safari' nameplate. Below is what Pratap Bose, VP - Global Design, Tata Motors, said on that matter:

We have 3 (iconic) names in the SUV segment – Sierra, Safari and Sumo. Safari we’ve merged it with the Hexa. The Hexa or any 4X4-able vehicle will be a ‘Safari’ edition.

The Tata Hexa Safari Concept is based on the BS-IV Tata Hexa 4x4. Apart from the heightened level of ruggedness and off-road abilities, the concept features very tough looking exteriors to complement its off-road adventure prowess. On the inside, it features special 'Safari Edition' badging on the driver side of the dashboard and a lighter seat upholstery which gives the cabin a more elegant and classier appeal.

The Tata Hexa is currently available with a BS-IV 2.2-litre diesel unit in two versions: 150 PS/320 Nm and 156 PS/400 Nm. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. It seems like with the BS-VI upgrade, it will become the first model to adopt the Safari suffix for 4x4 configurations.

[Source: electricvehicleweb.in]