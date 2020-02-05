Tata Hexa Safari Concept - Live From Auto Expo 2020

In addition to the Tata Sierra EV Concept, there’s one more surprise debut at Tata Motors’ Auto Expo 2020 pavilion - the Tata Hexa Safari Concept.

Tata Motors says that the Hexa Safari Concept is a precursor to the BS-VI Hexa, which it plans to launch a little after the BS-VI emission norms come into effect this April. Apparently, the company will toughen up the Hexa along with the BS-VI upgrade.

The Tata Hexa Safari Concept is based on the BS-IV Tata Hexa 4x4 and has a heightened level of ruggedness to show-off its off-roading capabilities. Its foliage colour, the company says, is inspired by the earthy tones of the outdoors. Also different on the concept are the unique roof rails. Inside, there’s special Safari Edition badge on the driver-side dashboard and also a lighter the seat upholstery aimed at making the cabin look more elegant.

The BS-VI Tata Hexa is expected to be powered by a revised version of the old model’s 2.2-litre diesel engine that is available in 150 PS/320 Nm and 156 PS/400 Nm versions. The transmission choices should be the same (6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic). As in the old model, the 4WD system will likely be optional.