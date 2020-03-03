Royal Enfield scouting locations for assembling bikes in Brazil - Report

Royal Enfield has its vast network spread in multiple countries around the globe, including Brazil where it has six dealerships at present. The company sees great potential for motorcycles ranging between 250 cc to 750 cc there and wants to grow its sales by localising. In a new development, it has started scouting locations for assembling its bikes in the country.

Royal Enfield began its operations in Brazil around three years ago. In 2019, Royal Enfield sold 1,445 motorcycles and was ranked 14th in the market. It wants to expand and become one of the top 3 motorcycle companies in the country.

Royal Enfield has planned to have ten dealerships in Brazil by the end of this month. It is also in the process of starting its assembly line in the country by 2021, where disassembled motorcycles from India that are brought in via the CKD route, will be assembled. Royal Enfield is also open to the idea of setting up a manufacturing facility itself.

At the launch of the 650 twins in January, Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, had said that the company's head of manufacturing was going to visit the country to meet with partners and go to Manaus to analyse the possibilities of assembling bikes there.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 have started arriving at the dealerships in Brazil. They have become popular throughout the world and played a major role in the brand’s recent success. Both share the same brand-new 650 cc parallel-twin engine which has 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque and comes mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox. In Brazil, the starting price of the Interceptor 650 is BRL 24,990, which is around INR 4.08 lakh. The Continental GT 650 starts at BRL 25,990 or approximately INR 4.24 lakh in the country.

In other news, Royal Enfield has filed trademark applications for two new names - Royal Enfield Flying Flea and Royal Enfield Roadster.

[Source: g1.globo.com]