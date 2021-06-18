Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black to Launch in Australia

In early 2020, Royal Enfield had confirmed the permanent discontinuation of its 500cc motorcycles in India. And to formally bid adieu, it launched the limited edition Classic 500 Tribute Black. Later that year, the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant introduced this model in the UK marking the end of its 500cc engine in this region as well. Now, it seems that Royal Enfield plans to pull the plug on its 500cc models in Australia, too, as the limited edition Classic 500 Tribute Black is expected to be launched in the Land of Kangaroos this month.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black is expected to arrive in Australia by the end of June 2021. Being a limited edition model, only 200 units of the motorcycle will be made available in the continent. It will be priced at AUD 9590 (on-road) that converts to INR 5.36 lakh!

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black features a beautiful dual-tone matte black and gloss black colour scheme along with hand-painted "Madras stripes" pinstriping. These limited-edition models also have unique serial numbers. Additional accessories such as canvas panniers with mounting racks, touring mirrors, a pillion seat, and a machined oil filler cap would also be made available. Powering the motorcycle will be the same old and iconic 499cc, single-cylinder, UCE that is capable of producing 27.2 bhp of power and 41.3 Nm of torque.

Currently, Royal Enfield has the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Himalayan, and Meteor 350 on sale in Australia. The Classic, Bullet, and Rumbler (Thunderbird) are also listed on the brand’s official website, however, we wouldn’t be surprised to see them taken down moving forward.

In other news, the new Classic 350 based on Royal Enfield’s J-platform is expected to be launched in India soon. A production-ready version of the motorcycle has been spied sans camouflage earlier this month.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.