Royal Enfield has recalled the 650 Twins and Himalayan in the overseas markets due to a brake issue. This recall has affected a total of 15,200 units.

The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has found that the brake calliper of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Royal Enfield Himalayan has shown signs of corrosion in some European countries including the UK, and South Korea. The corrosion is caused due to the prolonged exposure of the brake calliper to certain types of salt and deicing agents that are used in the aforementioned regions. This could lead to unwanted brake noise and also affect braking performance which could pose hazardous.

Royal Enfield will contact the owners of the affected motorcycles and notify them about the problem. They will be requested to take their motorbike to the nearest Royal Enfield dealership for inspection. As a solution, the problematic part will be analysed and cleaned. If needed, the company will also replace the required part. It has said that in a later phase, as a preventive measure, it will replace the calliper assembly of the affected motorcycles with an improved part by the end of this year.

Owners of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins and Royal Enfield Himalayan in India shouldn’t get worried because this recall hasn’t been announced for our country.

In other news, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launch has gotten closer as the company has resumed manufacturing operations at its Oragadam plant near Chennai. Also, Royal Enfield showrooms have started re-opening as lockdown restrictions have eased. Royal Enfield recently hiked the prices of the BS6 Classic 350, Bullet 350 BS6 and BS6 Himalayan.

