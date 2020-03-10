Royal Enfield Meteor (Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor) - IAB Rendering

Recently, there have been multiple sightings of the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor prototypes. Some test mules were spotted cruising down on a highway, whereas others were seen parked in a parking lot.

So by now, we do have an idea as to how this Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor would look like. And utilising those ideas along with a bit of imagination, IndianAutosBlog.com’s digital artist Shoeb Kalania has created an exclusive rendering of the new Royal Enfield Meteor.

The first look at the rendered image should remind you of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird. That’s because the Meteor will indeed look very similar to it. Features like a low-height saddle, cruiser-type appearance, neutral-positioned rider footpegs, teardrop-like fuel tank, blacked-out engine, etc. are quite similar to that of the Thunderbird.

We do see Meteor branding on the side panels. Also, the fuel tank has an updated Royal Enfield logo, somewhat like what we have seen in the new Interceptor 650. It is a small but noticeable change. The handlebar seems to be set a bit lower to provide a slightly sporty riding stance without compromising much on rider comfort. This should help to crunch more miles on this motorcycle with ease.

The front fender has been shortened a bit for a sportier look. The rear fender has been kept the same but the position of the licence plate, rear side turn signals, and taillight has been altered. The licence plate along with the turn signals is slightly lowered down and appears to be an extended part of the rear fender whereas the taillight, which is round in shape, sits just below the rear seat and rear grab rail. The blacked-out alloy wheels have been borrowed from the Thunderbird 350X. The exhaust is also full-black with a long chrome heat shield.

The Royal Enfield Meteor has a silhouette of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird. However, with the new features like a single-pod semi-digital instrument cluster, revised riding ergonomics, beefier exhaust, etc., it would be a more desirable machine, especially amongst the Royal Enfield fans.

Royal Enfield Meteor is expected to be launched in India sometime during the mid-2020 and be priced somewhere in the INR 1.80-2.0 lakh* (ex-showroom) range.

[Image source: YouTube]