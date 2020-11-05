Royal Enfield Meteor 350 supernova blue dual-tone colour spotted

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 supernova blue dual-tone colour has been spotted at a dealership. The Chennai-based company will launch the new motorcycle in India tomorrow.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been among the highly-awaited motorcycles of the year and has ignited a spark of curiosity amongst the enthusiasts. While the new model has already been uncovered, thanks to the several spy shots and videos, we have spotted the attractive supernova blue dual-tone colour of the motorcycle at a Royal Enfield dealership.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 supernova blue dual-tone colour has a glossy finish. Around three-quarters of the fuel tank and side panels of the motorcycle are covered in the light blue shade and the remaining portion has been kept black, which gels with the blacked-out engine and fenders. There is also a 3D logo on the fuel tank which adds a bit of premium-ness to the overall look of the new Meteor 350.

We also find the light brown seat of Royal Enfield’s latest to be of just the right shade. The chrome exhaust and the silver finish of the diamond-cut alloy wheels bring a good contrast in the visual appearance of the motorcycle.

We feel that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 supernova blue dual-tone looks quite attractive and should appeal to many buyers. As per the leaked brochure, the company will provide a total of 7 colour options. These will include Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown and Supernova Blue. The last two are dual-tone options.

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will compete with the likes of the Honda H’ness CB 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, and Jawa motorcycles.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.