Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Singapore Launch Remains a Blur

Royal Enfield has expanded its footprint in Southeast Asia even further by entering Singapore. The company has recently started operations in the region by setting up a new flagship store on Ubi road. The outlet showcases multiple motorcycles, unfortunately, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 isn’t one of them as of now. But would it be launched in the city-state in the future?

As per the available information, the models that are currently available in Singapore include the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The Classic 500, Bullet 500, and Himalayan are also on sale. However, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 isn’t a part of the company’s catalogue for this market.

The interesting fact is that Royal Enfield is not offering any 350cc model in Singapore as of now. Even though the Classic 350 and Bullet 350 are on sale in India, they aren’t made available in the city-state. Perhaps, the company feels that the demand for its 350cc models here is low. Does that mean the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 would not be launched in Singapore?

The Meteor 350 is an important product for Royal Enfield. It’s the first motorcycle that’s based on the company’s new J-platform, which will be implemented in various other future models. RE’s Tripper Navigation system also made its debut with this bike and later found its way into the new Himalayan. Yes, the Meteor is a 350cc model but it uses a brand-new engine. It contains an advanced SOHC and a balancer shaft that help in smoother operation and keep the vibration levels to a minimum.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been launched in several international markets including Europe and America. It is also on sale in multiple countries in Southeast Asia. Therefore, we think that it would eventually make its way into Singapore and, perhaps, become the first 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycle in the city-state. There’s no official information available in this regard. We’d have to wait and see what does RE decide.

