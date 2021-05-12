Royal Enfield Interceptor, Himalayan & Others Now Available in Singapore

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Himalayan and other models including the Classic 500, Bullet 500, and Continental GT 650 are now available in Singapore. The Chennai-based company has started operations in the region by setting up a new flagship store on Ubi road.

Expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia even further, Royal Enfield has now entered Singapore. The oldest continuous-production motorcycle manufacturer in the world will reach out to its customers in the city-state via its new flagship store located at Ubi road. The outlet showcases multiple Royal Enfield motorcycles, unfortunately, the Meteor 350 isn’t one of them as of now. The showroom, however, has a complete range of the brand’s apparel, riding gear, and genuine accessories for its models.

Royal Enfield is expanding aggressively across Asia as it aims to tap into the world’s biggest motorcycle market after India. The company now operates in several countries in the region including Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. In Thailand, RE has 36 showrooms and plans to open a new factory which would be the second overseas plant for the company after its manufacturing facility in Argentina. Royal Enfield’s Thailand plant would be a hub for exports to other countries in Asia.

In the last few years, Royal Enfield has started its operations in several ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. With the brand’s major share of sales coming from India, which is the world’s biggest market for motorcycles, Royal Enfield will be increasingly looking to expand its presence in other strong motorcycle markets in the region.

In other news, Royal Enfield had filed a trademark application for the moniker “Royal Enfield Shotgun”. The application was submitted online in April 2021. While any further details about the same are unavailable at the moment, speculations say that the company could be planning to use this name for its upcoming 650cc Cruiser.

