Honda Activa becomes only scooter in India to have 2.5 crore customers

The Honda Activa has become the only scooter brand in India that has 2.5 crore customers. The nation’s number 1 selling scooter has created history in the Indian two-wheeler industry. This is really a major achievement for the Japanese company.

Honda introduced the Activa in India back in 2001. It took the scooter 15 years to achieve the initial 1 crore customers, which happened in 2015. As scooter acceptability continued to rise, the Activa brand became the first choice in the market. As a result, the recent 1.5 crore customers were added in just five years.

Speaking on this joyous occasion, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

Very rarely does a two-wheeler transcend from just utility to an emotion which stirs and resonates with the soul of society, as Activa has. So much has changed around us during this period, but Activa still continues to remain the first love of Indian families, when it comes to buying a scooter. As generations grew from infants on pillion to first-time riders, from the empowered first-time women rider to the savvy grandparents living it up; Honda is proud that Activa brand has been intrinsic to the activation of this great nation. Many of our Customers share their cherished memories over every generation of Activa. Thank you, India 2.5 crore times over, for making Activa the gold standard of your everyday ride.

The incredible growth of the Honda Activa brand in India has been possible because of a plethora of reasons. One is the technological advancements that Honda kept on adding in the scooter with each update. For example, the Activa received the Combi-Brake System in 2009. The Honda Eco Technology (HET) was introduced in 2013. Similarly, 26 new patent applications have been included in the 2020 Honda Activa 6G.

