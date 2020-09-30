New Honda H’ness CB 350 launched, is more powerful than the Classic 350

It was earlier this month when Honda announced that it will launch a brand-new motorcycle in the Indian market. The Japanese brand’s latest offering will be a premium product that will be sold in the country by Honda Big Wing dealerships.

As soon as Honda released the first teaser image of the new bike, several speculations started to emerge. Kudos to Honda for keeping things so well hidden behind the curtain that no one could really contemplate what this new premium motorcycle actually is. So, putting all the speculations and assumptions to an end, Honda has finally launched its latest model in India and it is called the Honda H’ness CB 350.

The new Honda H’ness CB 350 is specifically designed for the Indian market. It comes equipped with a full-LED headlight which is accompanied by a retro-styled turn signal on either side. Other classic elements on the new H’ness CB 350 include a gorgeous fuel tank, rearview mirrors, single-piece seat, side panels, and taillamp. Honda has used a single-piece handlebar that should offer an upright and relaxed riding position. There is also a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer.

Some of the other key features of the new Honda H’ness CB 350 include:

Hazard lamps

Chrome exhaust

Alloy wheels

Telescopic front forks

Twin rear shock absorbers

Disc brakes on both the ends

Dual-channel ABS

Dual-wire throttle cable

Engine kill switch

Side stand indicator

Honda selectable torque control

Honda is also providing a few segment-first features with the new H’ness CB 350 like Bluetooth connectivity which will allow the riders to avail the benefit of several useful functions such as navigation, telephony, and music.

Powering the new Honda H’ness CB 350 is a 348cc, single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled motor which has been tuned to produce 21 bhp of maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which will be the closest rival of the new H’ness CB 350, has a 346cc single-cylinder mill that churns out 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm.

The new Honda H’ness CB 350 will be available in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro - with prices starting at INR 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). As of now, it seems that Honda has done a phenomenal job with the new H’ness CB 350 which is expected to give direct competition to the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350, upcoming Meteor 350, Jawa motorcycles, and Benelli Imperiale 400.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.