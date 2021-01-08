Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price revised; now costs up to INR 3.2K more

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the Meteor 350 in India. The Honda H’ness CB 350 rival has become costlier by up to INR 3.2K. This is the 350cc motorcycle’s first price hike since its launch.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was introduced in the Indian market in November last year. It is available in 3 variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The base model of the motorcycle was priced at INR 1,75,817* whereas its mid-variant used to retail at INR 1,81,327. And last but not the least, the range-topping trim had a price tag of INR 1,90,510*. Now, all three of them have become expensive.

Following is a detailed variant-wise price table:

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variant Old Price* New Price* Price Hike Fireball INR 1,75,817 INR 1,78,744 INR 2,927 Stellar INR 1,81,327 INR 1,84,337 INR 3,010 Supernova INR 1,90,510 INR 1,93,656 INR 3,146

As it can be seen, the Meteor 350 Fireball has received the smallest price hike of INR 2,927 and now costs INR 1,78,744*. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line Supernova variant has been given the biggest price hike of INR 3,146. This model will now set you back by INR 1,93,656*. As expected, apart from the price revisions, no other alterations have been done in the motorcycle.

The Meteor 350 is powered by a 349cc single-cylinder engine. It is a brand-new motor which features a balancer shaft as well as a SOHC to keep the vibrations as low as possible. It is capable of delivering 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. One of the most interesting features of the Meteor 350 is the Tripper Navigation system, which is placed next to the main semi-digital instrument cluster. Riders can connect their smartphones to this system via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. Royal Enfield is expected to provide this system in its upcoming motorcycles including the 2021 Himalayan and 650 Twins.

It is not just Royal Enfield that is making changes in the pricing of its products. Other companies are doing it, too. In fact, Meteor 350’s direct rival, the Honda H’ness CB 350 has also received a price hike recently. It now costs up to INR 2500 more and has a starting price of INR 1,86,500*.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom