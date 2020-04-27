Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price and official images leaked

The price and official images of the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 have been leaked online. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird-successor will be launched in the country very soon.

Over the last few months, we’ve witnessed many spy shots of Royal Enfield Meteor prototypes. In fact, even the production-ready model of the motorcycle was spotted completely undisguised recently. So, many details of the new bike have already been known. But now, the leaked official images of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 have revealed a few more particulars about the motorcycle.

In one of the latest images of the Meteor 350, a tinted flyscreen worth INR 1,750 can be seen fitted on the bike. The new motorcycle will feature numerous other optional accessories such as backrest, crash guard, etc. Another leaked image shows a price tag of INR 1,68,550 which appears to include some accessories. It has to be an ex-showroom figure. The ‘Fireball’ suffix in the name of the bike in the images is also interesting. At this point, it is unclear whether it is to denote a particular colour scheme or variant or something else.

The production-ready model of the Meteor 350 that was spotted last month was yellow in colour. The latest images have revealed a red colour which is very similar to what we have seen in the exclusive renderings created by IndianAutosBlog.com’s digital artist Shoeb Kalania.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Key Features

Retro-styled round taillight

LED DRL

Alloy wheels with body-coloured pinstripes

New single-pod instrument cluster

Classic taillight and indicators

Twin-shock absorbers at the rear

Conventional telescopic forks at the front

Disc brakes on both the ends

ABS (most probably a dual-channel system)

LHS chain drive

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350's specifications and more details could be out in the coming weeks, as the launch date gets closer.

