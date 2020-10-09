Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch postponed - Reason & Effects

Royal Enfield is one of the most successful motorcycle manufacturers in the 350-500cc segment since like forever. But the competition in this class is becoming tougher every day. Other companies like Jawa and Benelli also share a decent portion of the pie. However, with the introduction of the new Honda H'ness CB 350, things could take a dramatic turn.

Honda’s latest retro-styled H’ness CB 350 appears to be a worthy competitor and is expected to give some good fight to the likes of the Classic 350, Imperiale 400, and Jawa motorcycles. We were also looking forward to it going neck-to-neck with the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350. However, it seems like, for that, we need to wait a bit longer because the latest reports suggest that the Thunderbird successor will not be introduced until after Diwali this year.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch was supposed to happen months ago, however, for some reasons, it got postponed every time. While we were hoping that the Chennai-based company will pull the sheets off the new motorcycle during the upcoming festive season in the country, unfortunately, that won’t be the case.

It is being reported that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch has been delayed yet again because of some supply chain issues which might have had incurred due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. Speculations suggest that the company is now planning to introduce the new Meteor 350 post-Diwali.

This means that Royal Enfield will miss a great opportunity to establish the brand Meteor in the Indian market as the automotive industry usually witnesses a boost in sales during the festive season. Also, the longer Royal Enfield takes to launch the Meteor 350, the more time the H’ness CB 350 will have to establish itself in the segment and increase its market share.

Do you think the delay in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch will prove to be an advantage for the latest Honda H’ness CB 350 or the upcoming Thunderbird successor’s success would not be effected irrespective of its launch date? Let us know in the comments below.

