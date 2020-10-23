Brand-new Royal Enfield Riding Jacket Collection launched in India

Royal Enfield has introduced a brand-new Riding Jacket Collection for its customers in India. The company says that it has designed the latest riding jackets keeping in mind various customer requirements, different weather and terrain conditions. The new Royal Enfield Riding Jacket Collection consists of seven products that start from INR 4,950 and goes all the way up to INR 14,950.

The new Royal Enfield Riding Jacket Collection contains items that are CE certified and also get D30 and Knox body armour, with CE level 1 and CE level 2 ratings. The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant says that these riding jackets have been thoroughly tested for abrasion resistance, impact protection, ergonomics, tear strength, seam strength, innocuousness and dimension stability.

Speaking about the newly launched Royal Enfield Riding Jacket Collection, Puneet Sood, Head - Apparel Business, Royal Enfield, said:

Royal Enfield's apparel and gear business is focused on enhancing the overall motorcycling experience for the riders with a clear focus on rider safety. The newly launched collection of riding jackets seamlessly integrates performance and endurance into products which are comfortable yet stylish for motorcyclists. This new range of CE certified riding jackets complies with the global safety norms, is affordable, easily accessible and designed to meet the diverse needs of riders. It is poised to enhance confidence amongst the riders thereby encouraging them to take their spirit of exploration to a whole new level.

New Royal Enfield Riding Jacket Collection Price Streetwind V2 (City Range) INR 4,950 Windfarer (City Range) INR 6,950 Explorer V3 (Highway Touring Range) INR 8,950 (CE-rated) Stormraider (Highway Touring Range) INR 9,950 (CE-rated) Sanders (Highway Touring Range) INR 11,950 (CE-rated) Khardung La V2 (All-Terrain Range) INR 12,950 (CE-rated) Nirvik (All-Terrain Range) INR 14,950 (CE-rated)

The new Royal Enfield Riding Jacket Collection is now available for sale at all the dealerships across the country. Customers can also make a purchase from the company’s online store as well as from Amazon and select Central and Shopper Stop outlets.

