Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Exhaust Note - Stock vs Official Slip-on

The stock Royal Enfield Meteor 350 exhaust note is pretty good. It has a nice thump to it and sounds quite refined, smooth, and crisp. And why shouldn’t it? After all, the motorcycle runs on a brand-new BS6 engine that features a balancer shaft as well as a SOHC to keep the vibrations as low as possible.

While the stock exhaust note of the Honda H’ness CB 350-rival is good enough, Royal Enfield provides a bunch of official slip-ons for customers who want to have a much better exhaust note within the legal limits. How good these pipes actually sound? Well, we’ve come across a video in which the stock exhaust note is compared with that of the slip-on.

We can see in the footage that first the Meteor 350 with the stock exhaust is fired up. There’s the refined thump which we are already familiar with. It has a good grunt at idle and as the revs climb, it gets slightly throatier. Then the other model with the official slip-on is started. Instantly, it’s noticeable that the exhaust note is louder even at idle. It also has a bit more bass and becomes gruntier when the throttle is opened. We also feel that the video doesn’t do justice to the exhaust note and it would sound much better in person. The official slip-on that we see in this video is the straight cut pipe with a black body and silver end cap. It costs INR 3450.

What are your opinions about this exhaust note comparison? Also, have you installed an original slip-on on your Meteor 350? Do share your views with us in the comments below.

In other news, RE is allegedly working on a larger-capacity and more powerful Meteor which is likely to be based on the 650cc platform. Apparently, there’s been a spy video in which the said motorcycle has been caught testing. So, our in-house digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania has come up with a Royal Enfield Meteor 650 rendering based on the details gained from the spy video and using his imagination.

