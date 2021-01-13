Unofficial Royal Enfield Meteor 350 bookings in Indonesia begin - Report

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 made its global debut in India. The Honda H’ness CB 350 rival was launched in the country in Nov 2020. RE is gradually making the Thunderbird successor available in other markets as well. The Meteor 350 has already reached the shores of Thailand. It has also made its way into Europe. Now, it seems that its next stop will be in Indonesia as its unofficial bookings are said to be underway in the Southeast Asian country.

Based on a new media report, a few Royal Enfield dealerships in Indonesia have started accepting unofficial bookings for the Meteor 350. There is no official news as to when and at what price, RE will launch the new motorcycle in the country. However, interested buyers can reserve one by paying a token amount of IDR 1 million which converts to around INR 5000.

Expecting that the Indonesian market has a good demand for Royal Enfield bikes and because the Meteor 350 has already been launched in the neighbouring country, Thailand; the new 350cc motorcycle should be introduced in Indonesia soon. Currently, Royal Enfield sells the Classic 500, Himalayan, and the 650 Twins in the country.

To jog your memory, the Meteor 350 is Royal Enfield’s first motorcycle that’s based on the brand’s latest 350cc platform which uses a completely new engine. The motor features a SOHC setup along with a balancer shaft to keep vibrations to a minimum. As for the output figures, the Meteor 350 has 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque and comes with a new 5-speed gearbox.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is also the first RE model to feature the company’s new Tripper Navigation system. Riders can connect their smartphones to this system via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. Royal Enfield is expected to provide this system to its future models including the 2021 Himalayan, next-gen Classic, and 650 Twins.

[Source: otomania.gridoto.com]