Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launched in Thailand, all 3 variants available

After making its global debut in India earlier this month, the all-new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has now reached Thailand. All the 3 variants (Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova) of the 350cc motorcycle have been launched in the Southeast Asian country. Prices start at THB 150,000 (INR 3.67 lakh) and go all the way up to THB 159,500 (INR 3.90 lakh).

Royal Enfield has a strong presence in the Thailand market. This can be judged by the fact that it has an assembly plant in the country. The new Meteor 350 will be put together in this facility only.

Royal Enfield has not changed the specifications of the Meteor 350 for Thailand. Powering the motorcycle is the new 349cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It uses an advanced SOHC set up and not the conventional pushrod mechanism which the Chennai-based company used to have in the previous-gen 350cc mills. Thanks to this and the new balancer shaft, the vibration levels in the new Meteor 350 are very well controlled. To get an idea about the same, you can watch our bottle test video below.

One of the highlighting features of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the tripper navigation. It is a small screen that is located next to the primary instrument cluster. Customers can connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth and use the Royal Enfiled mobile application to benefit from turn-by-turn navigation. Some of the other key features of the new Meteor 350 include a USB charging port, LED ring around the headlamp, relaxed riding position, comfortable seat, alloy wheels, retro-styled turns signals, and more.

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will also be launched in other international markets. It is expected to reach the European countries in the first quarter of 2021. The USA, too, is likely to get it during the same period.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.