Royal Enfield Meteor 350 introduced in Europe, prices start at INR 3.65 lakh

The all-new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been introduced in Europe. The latest motorcycle from the Chennai-based company is scheduled to arrive at dealerships starting March 2021. All three variants (Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova) will be available. The starting price of the Meteor 350 in Italy has been set at EUR 4,099 which converts to INR 3.65 lakh.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 made its global debut in India last month. It is available in the country at a starting price of INR 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It has also made its way to Thailand where it has been launched at a base price of THB 150,000 (INR 3.67 lakh). Now, Royal Enfield has finally introduced the Meteor 350 in the European market.

The Indian-spec and European-spec models of the Meteor 350 are identical to each other. They are powered by a brand-new 349cc single-cylinder engine which features a SOHC set up to keep the vibrations in check. The air-cooled unit has been tuned to produce 20.2 bhp of max power at 6100 rpm and the peak torque of 27 Nm kicks in at 4000 rpm. The 5-speed transmission here is also newly developed. Royal Enfield has set the service intervals at 10,000 km or 12 months after the first service at 500 km. On top of that, the company is also offering a 3-year warranty.

One of the key features of the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is the ‘Tripper’ navigation system which is a first for the motorcycle manufacturer. It is a small screen that is located next to the primary instrument cluster. Customers can connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth and use the Royal Enfiled mobile application to benefit from turn-by-turn navigation

It would be interesting to see the kind of response the Meteor 350 receives from the European audience. Do you think it would be able to attain the benchmarks set by the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650?

