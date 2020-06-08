Royal Enfield to focus on mass customisation of its motorcycles - Report

Royal Enfield offers modification options for its motorcycles in the form of official accessories. These parts, although quite expensive, do help the bike look somewhat different than the stock form but they lack in variety. To provide its customers with a much wider range of customisation options, Royal Enfield is planning to implement mass customisation in its motorcycles.

The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has revamped its entire business process. It has shifted from the ‘Made to Stock’ business strategy to ‘Made to Order’ business strategy. It plans to implement 100% of mass customisation for its entire range of motorcycles. The big thing here is that all the customisation will happen at the factory itself. Customers would have several options such as selecting the label, colour, accessories, etc., based on which they would be able to customise their Royal Enfield bikes.

Speaking with carandbike about the mass customisation program, Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said:

When I go on to a traffic light, I want to have something different. A motorcycle is a display of a person's personality, so it has to have uniqueness and differentiation. So, how do we involve them in the design of a motorcycle? So we have revamped our entire business process from made to stock to made to order. So we want to move to a point completely where 100 per cent of our bikes will be mass customised. So you can then choose, whichever bike you want, with this kind of label, with that kind of colour, with this kind of accessory and that kind of apparel, all of this will be built-in. So that significantly changes the entire buying process. The buying process becomes significantly different.

Royal Enfield bikes have always been known for their simple construction and, thus, are a preferred choice even for professional motorcycle customisers. With the brand’s mass customisation program, people would have a plethora of modification options and, consequently, more freedom in terms of how they would like their Royal Enfield to look like and reflect their personality.

In other news, Royal Enfield is playing on the front foot. The company has been working tirelessly for the last few years to expand its product line-up. The motorcycle manufacturer has plans to launch a new Royal Enfield bike every quarter.

