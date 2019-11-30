Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650-based custom lowrider by K-Speed - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live

Thailand-based motorcycle customiser K-Speed has transformed the neo-retro Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 into a lowrider, and it looks absolutely stunning. The motorcycle sheds almost all the stock parts to make space for custom bodywork and updated hardware.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan FT 411 unveiled at Rider Mania 2019

Styling upgrades remove all street-legal parts such as the headlight and the instrument console. A LED light, however, is visible on the right side of the motorcycle. The cockpit also misses front brake and clutch lever. While the front brake assembly has been completely removed, the clutch and the gearbox setup has been tweaked for a retro-style gear-shifter. The cross-stitch pattern to the grips looks appealing. Aftermarket footpegs and brake lever are also part of the package.

The chassis has received tweaks to feature a lowrider profile. The front fender has been removed, while the rear fender gets a short finish. The teardrop-style fuel tank is traded for a custom unit that features ‘Rock Rod’ tag and a chrome filler cap. The custom side panel features K-Speed branding. The ribbed pattern for the seat cover enhances the retro look of the motorcycle. The black wheel walls and chrome spokes add a nice contrast to the visuals. The front wheel is larger than the stock bike’s 18-inch unit. The mono-tone paint finish with minimal graphics gives the motorcycle a subtle yet appealing look.

The stock suspension setup has been replaced by a telelever-style mono-shock at the front and twin-sided shocks at the back. The rear braking setup has been updated with Brembo callipers.

Changes to the engine specifications are not mentioned, although the motorcycle features short exhaust pipes. The stock motorcycle, for reference, draws 47 BHP of max power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm from its 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder, air & oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected motor. The six-speed gearbox, as mentioned above, gets a unique hand shifter on the left side of the motorcycle. The exhaust pipes feature black tips with chrome highlights.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets 16 Silencer Assembly options

The Rock Rod by K-Speed is among the most stylish and extreme mod-jobs on Royal Enfield’s middleweight product, and the Thailand-based modification house deserves a round of applause for its work.