This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Scrambler Looks Ready For Dune Bashing

While motorcycle customization houses around the world are going wild with different types of Royal Enfield modifications, Scramblers remain a favourite among modifiers and enthusiasts alike. With their relatively simple architecture, RE motorcycles have become a popular choice for custom builds. Over the last few years, they have become quite popular overseas as well. We regularly come across numerous modified Royal Enfield motorcycles on the internet. Today we have this custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Scrambler that piqued our interest.

This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 custom Scrambler has been built by STG Tracker, a custom house from Argentina. Inspired by Triumph’s Scramblers, the custom builders have modified pretty much everything except the Interceptor 650’s fuel tank, engine, and chassis. The front-end gets a new custom raised fender and headlight protector grille while a new bash plate protects the engine. The seat is a custom unit finished in tan leather that also houses the new tiny taillight.

The whole motorcycle sits taller courtesy of raised suspension and knobby tyres. The stock dual exhaust pipes have been replaced with a custom high side-mounted system. Overall, this is one of the cleanest Interceptor 650 Scramblers we have come across and gives us an instant desire to want one.

In India, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced between Rs 2.91 – Rs 3.13 Lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin motor, that churns out 48 PS and 52 Nm of peak power and torque figures. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission, with a slipper clutch available as standard.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.