Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Looks More Retro in this Rendering

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is indeed a good-looking motorcycle, especially for enthusiasts who have a soft spot in their hearts for retro-styled machines. And with the latest colour options that have been added in the motorcycle’s 2021 model, Royal Enfield has just made things even sweeter. However, we have come across a rendering that showcases the INT 650 in a different avatar; something that makes it look even more retro. Let’s check it out.

This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rendering has been created by an Instagram user that goes by the name “view1919”. We can see in the image that the motorcycle has been given a major chrome treatment. While RE does provide a chrome variant of the INT 650, this one right here takes things to a next level. From the fuel tank to the fenders, everything has been finished in chrome.

Apart from the gleaming feature of this Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rendering, we can also see some other tweaks. For instance, the front fender is larger than the stock one and carries a metal plate that says “Royal Enfield”. The attachment points of this fender to the motorcycle are also different. The artist has also changed the header pipes. They have a curved shape near the cylinders and then they straighten out, reaching the old-school-type mufflers.

Other elements that give this Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rendering its classy look include the retro-styled seat, red RE badge on the fuel tank, rear fender, and taillight cluster that appears to have been taken from the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine, handlebar, twin-pod instrument console, headlamp, and front side turn indicators have been left unaltered. We think that the rearview mirrors should have also been given the chrome treatment just like most of the other parts of the motorcycle.

