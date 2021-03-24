2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Features Shown in Walkaround Video

The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been recently launched in the Indian market. The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has added a bunch of new colours and a host of new MiY options. Here’s a walkaround video of the 2021 INT 650 showing what all new is there in the updated model.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is available in a total of 7 colours. The single-tone Orange Crush and the dual-tone Baker Express paint schemes from the previous model have been carried forward without any changes because of their immense popularity not just here in India but also in the international markets. The new colours include 2 Standard (single-tone) options - Canyon Red and Ventura Blue - 2 Custom (dual-tone) colourways - Downtown Drag and Sunset Strip - and an updated version of the ‘chrome’ variant in the Mark 2.

In the video, that has been uploaded by YouTuber MRD Vlogs, the Canyon Red colour of the 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is shown. It looks quite refreshing and eye-catching. There’s the familiar Royal Enfield logo on the fuel tank. The new INT 650 also features black wheels and fenders that come as standard across all the colour variants. For the tyres, we have the CEAT Zoom Cruz F units.

In terms of the mechanicals, the 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is identical to the previous model. It draws power from the same old 648cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 47hp of max power at 7250rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5250rpm. Mated to it is a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch. The suspension and braking setup remains unchanged, too. Royal Enfield has also decided to not include the Tripper Navigation system in the new INT 650, which is a bummer.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is available at a starting price of INR 2,75,467. Following is a detailed colour-wise price table for your reference.

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Colour Price* Single-tone Canyon Red and Ventura Blue INR 2,75,467 Custom dual-tone Downtown Drag and Sunset Strip INR 2,83,593 Mark 2 chrome INR 2,97,133

*Ex-showroom