Kappa launches Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 touring accessories - IAB Report

Even in the stock condition, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a good touring motorcycle. However, to make it even a better tourer, Kappa has launched a wide range of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 touring accessories.

Kappa is an Italian brand that has been manufacturing high-quality accessories for a plethora of motorcycles for many decades now. The company recently announced its new range of products for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that would enhance the touring experience on it.

Kappa has a bunch of windscreens. They are made up of aluminium and are available in black and grey colours. There are regular fibre windscreens, too, which have transparent as well as smoked finish. These windscreens might not add to the Interceptor 650’s aesthetic appeal but they do seem capable to keep the windblast away from the rider enabling, him/her to continue riding at high-speeds for longer durations. Fittings for the windscreens are sold separately.

Kappa also has a sturdy high-quality rear luggage rack which has been designed to accommodate a hard top-case with a lock. The Italian brand is also offering pannier holders fo the Interceptor 650 as a complete luggage solution. Knowing that your luggage is mounted safely, you have one less thing to worry about while touring and you can continue your expedition with a peace of mind. To protect the engine in case of a crash during your long-distance touring, Kappa has a glossy black 25 mm diameter engine guard.

The Interceptor 650 isn’t the only Royal Enfield motorcycle for which Kappa manufactures touring accessories. The company also makes products for the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Royal Enfiled Classic 500, which has been discontinued in India.

In other news, Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of the BS6 Classic 350, Bullet 350 BS6, and BS6 Himalayan.

[Source: kappamoto.com]