5 Things We Love About Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, along with the Interceptor 650, has helped RE to reach out to a wider audience in the domestic as well as international market. In India, the twin-cylinder cafe racer was launched in Nov 2018. Since then, it has been able to garner quite a fan following. And even today, it continues to impress the enthusiasts with its various interesting elements. What are those? Well, here are 5 things that we love about the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.

Phenomenal Engine

Bringing the Continental GT 650 to life is Royal Enfield’s most powerful engine. The 648cc parallel-twin motor churns out 47hp of max power at 7250rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5250rpm. RE says that 80% of this torque is available from as low as 2500rpm. And it actually is. The motorcycle pulls brilliantly and is quick to reach triple-digit speeds. The engine is also extremely refined, however, some amount of vibration is noticeable. Surprisingly, even being an air/oil-cooled engine, it never overheats even in dense traffic which is commendable for a motor of this size.

Symphonic Exhaust Note

Complementing the beautiful parallel-twin engine of the Continental GT 650 is its symphonic exhaust note. The 270-degree firing order ensures there’s a burbling character to the cafe racer’s exhaust note. Yes, the stock mufflers sound too mild for our liking, especially at idle and low revs, however, they do come to life as the revs climb.

Impressive Brakes

The fact that the Continental GT 650 is capable of reaching eyebrow-raising speeds quickly, and that it weighs nearly 200kg, it needs to have an impressive braking system to bring it to halt when required. And Royal Enfield has done just that. The 320mm front and 240mm rear rotor provide sufficient stopping power. The motorcycle also comes with steel-braided brake lines and a dual-channel ABS from Bosch.

Retro Styling

The Continental GT 650 is more than capable of impressing you with its fantastic performance as well as retro styling. Its simple design can attract many eyeballs and at the same time help the motorcycle blend in with the crowd. The cafe racer look can further be accentuated by opting for official accessories such as a flyscreen, single-seat with rear cowl, etc.

Value for Money

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was introduced at a starting price of INR 2.65 lakh* which made it one of the most affordable 650cc, twin-cylinder motorcycles in India. Now, more than 2 years later, at a starting price of INR 2.91 lakh*, the latest model of the Continental GT 650 continues to share that title with the Interceptor 650.

So, there you have it. These are the 5 things that we love about the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. Is there anything that we missed? Do let us know in the comments below.

*Ex-showroom