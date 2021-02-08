Royal Enfield Hunter Rendering - RE’s Upcoming Bike Portrayed Digitally

Royal Enfield has planned to launch a slew of motorcycles this year. Out of the many upcoming models, one would be the Royal Enfield Hunter. There have been multiple sightings of the alleged bike’s prototypes undergoing road tests in the past. Based on those spy pictures and using his own imagination, IndianAutosBlog’s in-house digital artist Shoeb Kalania has created a Royal Enfield Hunter rendering.

Royal Enfield Hunter Rendering - Here’s How the Bike Would Look Like

The first impression of the rendering is that the Hunter looks quite similar to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Well, that’s because it would be based on the same platform which RE has used for the new Meteor. That’s why we can identify several common features. For example, the alloy wheels, braking setup and suspension system appear to have been borrowed from the Meteor. Royal Enfield’s Tripper Navigation unit can also be seen.

Also Read: What’s Royal Enfield Riders Club & Why it Should Launch in India?

We can also see a familiar round headlamp, however, its mask has been finished in black for a sportier look. Fork gaiters have been slid up the front forks for a more masculine and bolder front appearance. While the Royal Enfield embossed logo on the fuel tank is similar to the one found on the Supernova variant of the Meteor 350, the shape of the fuel tank with a dual-tone paint job is new. And so is the single-piece seat which, along with the footpegs and handlebar, would provide a somewhat forward-biased riding stance.

Another new feature that would be included in the Royal Enfield Hunter is the taillamp. It is located right behind the pillion seat and is accompanied by turn signals. The licence plate holder is positioned at the end of the rear fender. We also like the compact and sporty upswept exhaust. As far as the engine is concerned, it would be the same 349cc single which RE uses in the Meteor. It is a brand-new motor equipped with a SOHC setup and a balancer shaft for minimal vibrations. It is capable of delivering 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque.

The new Royal Enfield Hunter is likely to be launched this year. Exactly when? That remains unknown as of now. Meanwhile, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant introduces other models such as the updated Himalayan.

For more such interesting renderings, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.