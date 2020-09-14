Royal Enfield Himalayan added to Argentina Police’s fleet

The Argentine Federal Police has extended its fleet of police vehicles by adding a bunch of Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles. These ADVs have been slightly modified to meet the necessary requirements of being a part of the Argentina Police’s fleet.

All the Royal Enfield Himalayan bikes have been painted in a special blue colour. They also feature a PA system as well as certain police lights. The total number of Himalayans that have been included in the Argentina Police’s fleet is not known at the moment.

Apart from the cosmetic modifications, it seems that no mechanical changes have been made in these Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles. Powering them would be the same 411cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a SOHC set up. This fuel-injected mill in the Indian models of the Himalayan complies with the BS6 emission standards and produces 24.3 bhp of maximum power at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4000-4500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 5-speed gearbox.

In related news, Royal Enfield has announced that it will commence local assembly of its motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa, the brand’s local distributor. It is a major announcement for the company as this will be the first time in the firm’s modern history that Royal Enfield bikes will be assembled and produced outside the manufacturing facilities in Chennai.

The local assembly unit in Argentina will be based at Grupo Simpa’s facility located in Campana, Buenos Aires. To begin with, the plant will assemble 3 Royal Enfield bikes - Himalayan, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650 - starting this month. Over the period of its existence in Argentina, Royal Enfield has expanded its retail network in the market and now has 5 exclusive sales outlets in the country.

