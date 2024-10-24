Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 to be Launched in Europe and 40 Other Countries

Ultraviolette has achieved a major milestone with its F77 MACH 2 electric motorcycle, securing global certification under the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) regulation. This certification allows the F77 MACH 2 to be road-legal in 40 countries, including key European Union markets.

Following approvals in Germany and Turkey, the bike will soon be dispatched to the EU, with a broader global rollout expected after its showcase at EICMA 2024. The L3e certification grants the F77 MACH 2 access to A1 and A2 license holders, marking Ultraviolette's bold entry into the competitive European performance motorcycle segment.

Ultraviolette will present its electric innovations at EICMA in Milan from November 5-10, 2024, at Pavilion 15, Stand M02.