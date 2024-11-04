First Polestar 3 Manufactured in US: Deliveries Commence

Polestar has officially launched deliveries of its U.S.-manufactured Polestar 3, marking a significant milestone for the Swedish premium EV brand. As the first Polestar 3 units roll out from the South Carolina production plant, customers across North America are now receiving their eagerly awaited SUVs, with deliveries accelerating across the U.S. and Canada.

This launch is a pivotal step for Polestar as it expands its lineup from the Polestar 2 to a three-model range, including the upcoming Polestar 4. With strong media praise and rising customer demand, Polestar 3 test drives are now available at Polestar Spaces nationwide.

In Canada, deliveries are concentrated in major EV markets, including Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, which collectively account for over 90% of the country’s electric vehicle sales. As Polestar scales production, North American customers can look forward to faster access to this premium electric SUV designed for the future.