BMW X5 Dark Flame Edition: China’s Exclusive Luxo-SUV

BMW has unveiled the X5 Dark Flame Edition, an ultra-exclusive long-wheelbase SUV built specifically for the Chinese market. Codenamed “G18,” this stretched X5 debuted in early 2022, with only 1,000 units now planned for this special edition.

Starting as an X5 xDrive40Li, the Dark Flame Edition boasts a sleek black finish accented by Titan Gold highlights. The extended wheelbase of 3,105 mm (matching the X7) offers ample rear space, noticeable from its elongated rear doors. Created by BMW Designworks in Shanghai, the Dark Flame Edition stands out with 22-inch black wheels, matching brake calipers, and unique “Dark Flame” logos on the side sills and center console.

Performance-wise, the SUV is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine delivering 380 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. This mild-hybrid setup allows it to sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.5 seconds, with a limited electric mode for short distances. Other premium features include the Sky Lounge panoramic sunroof and an M Sport exhaust system.

Priced at 830,000 yuan (around $116,000), the X5 Dark Flame Edition is a testament to BMW's growing focus on the Chinese luxury SUV market, which also includes stretched models of the X1, X3, and even the 3 Series Sedan.