Aprilia RS457 with Quickshifter Now Available at a Special Price

23/10/2024 - 16:15 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

The Aprilia RS457 is now up for grabs at a limited-time special price of INR 4.17 lakh (ex-showroom Maharashtra). This offer includes the much-coveted quickshifter accessory, making it an enticing deal for enthusiasts.

Customers who take delivery between October 23 and October 31, 2024, will also enjoy a host of additional benefits, such as:

  • Complimentary roadside assistance
  • Zero down payment
  • Low interest rate of 8.99%
  • A 3-year warranty

Launched in December 2023, the Aprilia RS457 boasts a 457cc twin-cylinder engine delivering 47 BHP, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and ride-by-wire tech, making it a worthy competitor to the KTM RC 390. Don't miss this exclusive offer!

