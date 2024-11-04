Lamborghini Unveils Urus SE: A Plug-In Hybrid Powerhouse in the Super SUV Class

Lamborghini has marked the Oceania debut of its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) super SUV, the Lamborghini Urus SE, on Cockatoo Island, Sydney. Hosting over 250 guests, the event showcased a model that’s reshaping expectations in performance, sustainability, and luxury.

The Urus SE features a striking new design, optimized aerodynamics, advanced onboard technology, and an impressive 800 CV hybrid powertrain. This fusion of thermal and electric power offers class-leading torque and driving dynamics, enhancing both efficiency and thrill. Its twin-turbo 4.0L V8 engine, paired with an electric motor, delivers an incredible 800 CV, with 620 CV from the V8 and 192 CV from the electric motor alone. This hybrid powerhouse allows the Urus SE to achieve 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 312 km/h, setting a new benchmark in the segment.

The Urus SE boasts a range of innovative features, such as a new centrally-located electric torque vectoring system, ensuring optimal performance across various terrains. Drivers can also switch between six driving modes and four new electric strategies, including EV Drive, providing up to 60 km in electric-only range.

Inside, the cabin exudes Lamborghini’s signature sporty elegance, highlighted by a 12.3-inch touchscreen, luxurious materials, and customizable options with over 100 exterior colors and 47 interior color combinations. Enhanced aerodynamics, a redesigned rear diffuser, and refined underbody airflow management contribute to increased stability and cooling efficiency, ideal for high-speed performance.