Jaguar Ends New Car Sales in the UK, Eyes Luxury EV Future

As per reports, Jaguar has halted all new car sales in the UK, a significant step in its journey to reinvent itself as an all-electric luxury brand by 2025. This move aligns with Jaguar Land Rover’s “Reimagine” strategy, aiming to transition Jaguar into an exclusive electric marque, competing with ultra-luxury brands like Bentley and Aston Martin rather than mainstream luxury names.

All conventional Jaguar models, including the F-Pace SUV, E-Pace, XE, XF, and F-Type, have been phased out of the UK market. Although production continues for some global markets, the days of these traditional models are numbered worldwide. British buyers can still access certified pre-owned Jaguars, but fresh inventory will now be exclusively electric once launched.

Also read: JLR Invests £500 Million to Modernize its Halewood for EV Production

The shift comes amid Jaguar’s ongoing transformation, driven by its parent company, Tata Motors. In 2026, Jaguar’s first post-revamp EV is expected to debut, likely a high-end four-door GT aimed at competing with the Porsche Taycan, followed by a luxurious SUV. Both models will be based on Jaguar’s dedicated EV architecture, with the GT projected to start at over £100,000.

Also read: JLR Invests £1M to Combat Vehicle Theft in the UK

Despite challenges in its transition, Jaguar is pushing toward its electric ambitions, aiming to capture the luxury market with fewer, more profitable models.

Source