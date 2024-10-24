KTM India Opens Bookings for its Big Bikes Including 1390 Super Duke R

KTM India is gearing up for the launch of its first flagship store in Bangalore, located at Mehkri Circle. Even before the official opening, the brand has started accepting bookings for its high-performance motorcycles, including the much-anticipated 1390 Super Duke R and 1390 Super Adventure.

Although the store is still under renovation, a banner at the site confirms that enthusiasts can already reserve these bikes. Additionally, bookings are reportedly open for the 990 Duke, 890 Adventure R, as well as KTM’s motocross and enduro models.

KTM is expected to officially unveil these big bikes at the 2024 India Bike Week, scheduled for December 6-7. The motorcycles will be brought to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route, ensuring premium quality for the brand’s growing Indian fanbase.