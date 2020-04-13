Royal Enfield announces free service and warranty extension in India

To give some relief to its customers in the current difficult circumstances, Royal Enfield has extended free service and warranty validity in India.

TVS isn’t the only one that has announced an extension of warranty and free service periods.

The Indian Government has put the country under complete lockdown until at least 14 April 2020. This step has been taken to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the nation. As a result, people might not be able to get their vehicles serviced on time or avail the warranty benefits during the current lockdown period.

As a relief for such customers, Royal Enfield has announced that the free service and warranty validity of all the vehicles that are getting expired between 22 March 2020 and 14 April 2020 have been extended by 2 months. It isn’t the only one that has taken such a step. Earlier, TVS had also announced free service and warranty extensions for its customers in India. Later, Yamaha and Bajaj Auto, too, announced similar extension programs.

Royal Enfield, which successfully transitioned from BS4 to BS6 well before the deadline, has temporarily shut down its operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has reported a major decline in its overall sales in March 2020. For reference, it recorded a domestic sales of 32,630 units last month which is 44% less than the domestic sales figure of March 2019. However, the company managed to clock a 33% growth in export.

Royal Enfield has reported a major decline in its domestic sales in March 2020.

In other news, the Royal Enfield Meteor, the Thunderbird successor, should be launched in India very soon.

