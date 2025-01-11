Citroën India Rolls Out 3-Year/100,000 KM Standard Warranty

Citroën India has introduced a significant enhancement to its standard warranty policy, now offering a 3-year/100,000-kilometer warranty across its vehicle lineup. However, the warranty terms for its electric vehicles remain unchanged. This move underscores the brand’s commitment to providing an exceptional ownership experience, combining peace of mind, cost efficiency, and quality assurance.

The extended warranty highlights Citroën’s confidence in the engineering and durability of its vehicles. It alleviates concerns about unexpected expenses, ensuring a seamless ownership journey. Additionally, Citroën continues to offer flexible extended warranty packages tailored to various customer needs, reinforcing its customer-centric approach.

Key benefits of the new warranty include:

Comprehensive Protection: Coverage for manufacturing and material defects.

Transferable Warranty: Adds resale value by transferring coverage to new owners.

Genuine Parts & Service: Ensures top-quality repairs with authentic parts.

Zero Repair Costs: Eliminates unexpected expenses.

This warranty enhancement aligns with Citroën’s strategy to cater to Indian market demands while maintaining global standards. By prioritizing reliability, cost efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Citroën strengthens its appeal among Indian car buyers, positioning itself as a trusted automotive brand.