It is not a hidden fact that Royal Enfield has been working on an electric motorcycle for quite some time now. The Chennai-based company is looking to expand its product line-up for the future and that includes a Royal Enfield electric motorcycle, too. While there has not been any detailed information so far, it seems that the development of the brand’s electric motorcycle has moved another step ahead, the latest report suggests.

Royal Enfield has created multiple prototypes of its new electric motorcycle. The company is indeed going to launch an e-bike in the future but it is yet to decide when. The report also reveals that the oldest continuous-production motorcycle manufacturer in the world has appointed a dedicated team to study the electric motorcycle industry in the country.

Speaking with MoneyControl, Vinod Dasari, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said:

Electric is something we have been thinking about for quite some time. We are trying to figure out exactly which segment is the right segment for us. Electric is something we take very seriously. It is not about whether electric (mobility) will come or not but it’s a question of ‘when’. We did make some prototypes, we have looked at several segments and we will be adding to the team in the near future.

The demand for electric mobility in India has certainly increased after the lockdown as people are looking for affordable commuting options to avoid the usage of public transport. Several electric two-wheeler companies have also reported a surge in the number of enquiries that they have received since the nationwide lockdown has been lifted.

While some of the major names in the Indian motorcycle industry such as Bajaj Auto and TVS have already launched their electric scooters, other firms like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha are working tirelessly to come up with their own electric mobility options for the Indian consumers.

In other news, as part of its ongoing journey to empower the community and elevate the riding culture, Royal Enfield has announced a new campaign in India called Art of Motorcycling.