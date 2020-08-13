Royal Enfield Art of Motorcycling campaign commences in India

As part of its ongoing journey to empower the community and elevate the riding culture, Royal Enfield has announced a new campaign in India called Art of Motorcycling. This is the company’s first-ever designing platform which will provide the young riders/creators with an opportunity to express their love for motorcycling through creative illustrations.

The Royal Enfield Art of Motorcycling campaign has been conceptualised to create a dynamic experience for the motorcycling community, riding enthusiasts, design students, and illustrators who draw inspiration from their imagination and experiences on and off the saddle. Driven by the theme of self-expression, the contest is aimed at providing a platform to encourage the community to express themselves freely, follow their passion for riding and take a step ahead in their journey of self-exploration and expression.

For participation, candidates can head over to the Art of Motorcycling section on Royal Enfield’s official website to register and download the toolkit. Participants can then create their own unique design and share it on Instagram, tagging Royal Enfield and using #ArtofMotorcycling and #REApparel hashtags.

The top five designs/illustrations of the Royal Enfield Art of Motorcycling campaign will get featured/printed on the company’s official merchandise and the winners will get a sum of INR 30,000 each. Also, one lucky winner will earn an opportunity to intern with Royal Enfield.

The Royal Enfield Art of Motorcycling campaign will be an annual challenge. This year its jury members include: