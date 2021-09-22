FIRST-EVER Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup in India to Commence Soon

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup in India will be flagged off soon. It will be the first edition of the retro racing event that promises to offer an adrenaline rush and pure, authentic fun of motorcycle racing. Details regarding the same are expected to be revealed soon.

It was a few days ago when Royal Enfield hinted at the arrival of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup by posting a story on its official Instagram handle. Now, the company has a video upcoming on its YouTube channel that is scheduled to go live on 22 Sept, 11 am. The thumbnail of the video gives us a glimpse of what’s coming.

We can see in the picture that multiple Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 models are modified for track use. The motorcycles are fitted with a custom semi-fairing that gets rid of the headlamp and bears the rider’s racing number instead. These bikes are also fitted with different tyres, most likely some high-spec rubbers from Pirelli to offer the grip needed to rip the tarmac on the race track.

Other changes on these race-spec Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 models would include chopped-off frames that would make the motorcycles single-seaters. The official single-seat with cowl would be fitted. We also expect them to have full-system exhausts for race purposes that should enhance not just the performance but also the exhaust note of the motorcycles.

Until the official details of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup are revealed, we think that this racing event could either be similar to the One Make Championships that a few other two-wheeler brands in India conduct or the track days that we are also familiar with. Whatever the case would be, it is going to be huge for Royal Enfield and Continental GT 650 owners.