Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 receives its first price hike

Royal Enfield has given the Continental GT 650 BS6 its first price hike. The more eco-friendly model of the 650cc cafe racer was launched in India earlier this year at INR 2.80 lakh*. Now, its starting price has become INR 2.82 lakh*.

Following is a detailed table including the old and new prices of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650:

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 Colour Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Ventura Blue, Black Magic INR 2,80,677 INR 2,82,513 INR 1,836 Ice Queen, Dr Mayhem INR 2,88,564 INR 2,90,401 INR 1,837 Mister Clean INR 3,01,707 INR 3,03,544 INR 1,837

Apart from the price hike, no other changes of any sorts have been implemented in the Continental GT 650 BS6. All the features and specifications of the motorbike remain the same as before.

Engine

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 shares the spectacular 650cc parallel-twin engine of the Interceptor 650. It is an air/oil-cooled motor which has been phenomenally designed to provide a blasting performance. This mill is capable of producing 47 PS of maximum power at 7150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5250 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox which is a first for Royal Enfield. It is accompanied by a slipper clutch which makes the overall riding experience of this cafe racer that much more enjoyable.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 price hiked for the first time

Features

Being a cafe racer, the Continental GT 650 features a pair of clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. This setup provides a somewhat demanding riding posture. It isn’t too aggressive but yes, it is certainly much more engaging than what you will find on the Interceptor 650. Also, the fuel tank of the GT 650 has a different design and is also a bit smaller in capacity when compared to that of the INT 650. Other elements such as the dual-pod instrument cluster, halogen headlamp, taillamp, and blinkers, spoke wheels, dual exhausts remain the same.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi