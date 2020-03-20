Along with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 has also been launched in India. In comparison with the Continental GT 650 BS4, the BS6 version is up to INR 9,600 (approx) more expensive.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 Specifications

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650's 649 cc twin-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled mill with a fuel-injection system, as per leaked specifications, churns out 47.45 PS of maximum power at 7,150 rpm in the BS6 version. In comparison, the same engine in the BS4 version produces 47.65 PS of maximum power at 7,250 rpm. The torque output in the new version is yet to be known. The 6-speed transmission remains unchanged.

Specs Continental GT 650 BS4 Continental GT 650 BS6 Engine type 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled Displacement 648 cc 648 cc No of cylinders 2 2 Max power 47.65 PS at 7250 rpm 47.45 PS at 7150 rpm Max torque 52 Nm at 5250 Nm TBD Transmission 6-speed 6-speed Fuel injection Yes Yes

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 Features

Various cycle parts including the conventional front fork, dual gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear, 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes sourced from ByBre with dual-channel ABS, etc., have been carried forward from the Continental GT 650 BS4 to the Continental GT 650 BS6. Also, features like the twin-pod instrument cluster, clip-on handlebars, Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tyres, dual exhausts, and spoke wheels are the same. There are no visual changes either. So, the Continental GT 650 BS6 is available in five colour options - Ventura Blue, Black Magic, Ice Queen, Dr. Mayhem and Mister Clean.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Flying Flea & Royal Enfield Roadster trademark applications filed

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 Price

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6's prices start at INR 2.80 lakh* for the Ventura Blue and Black Magic colour options and goes all the way up to INR 3.01 lakh* for the Mister Clean chrome colour option.

Model Old (BS4) Price New (BS6) Price Price Hike Continental GT 650 (Ventura Blue, Black Magic) INR 2,71,573 INR 2,80,677 INR 9,104 Continental GT 650 (Ice Queen, Dr. Mayhem) INR 2,79,329 INR 2,88,564 INR 9,235 Continental GT 650 (Mister Clean) INR 2,92,092 INR 3,01,707 INR 9,615

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Mumbai