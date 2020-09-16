Royal Enfield launched the BS6 version of the Interceptor 650 earlier this year at a starting price of INR 2.64 lakh*. Now, the Chennai-based company has increased the price of the less polluting 650cc motorcycle. This is the first time that the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 price has been hiked.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 now costs INR 1.8K more. The price hike does not bring any changes to the specifications and features of the motorbike. Following is the updated price list of the Interceptor 650 BS6.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Colour Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Orange Crush/Silver Spectre/Mark Three INR 2,64,919 INR 2,66,755 INR 1,836 Ravishing Red/Baker Express INR 2,72,806 INR 2,74,643 INR 1,837 Glitter and Dust INR 2,85,951 INR 2,87,787 INR 1,836

Even after the price hike, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 is the most affordable 650cc twin-cylinder motorcycle in India. This is one of the reasons why it has witnessed such a huge success not just in the domestic market but in several international markets, too.

With the new 650cc, parallel-twin engine, Royal Enfield has hit the bull’s eye. It is a motor which we haven’t experienced on any Royal Enfield motorcycle ever before. It is smooth, refined, and packs in quite a punch. The air/oil-cooled mill produces 47 PS at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm at 5,250 rpm. The 6-speed gearbox isn’t the smoothest in the business but thanks to the slipper clutch to make shifting between the gears an easier task.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 features a twin cradle, tubular steel frame which has been designed from scratch by the company in conjunction with legendary Harris Performance team. The Interceptor 650 offers a comfortable and commanding riding position thanks to its wide braced handlebars. As a result, it is one of the best motorcycles available in the country right now for long-distance touring.

In related news, Royal Enfield has also hiked the prices of the BS6 models of the Bullet 350 and Himalayan.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi