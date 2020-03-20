Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 launched - Prices and price hikes inside

Royal Enfield has silently launched the Interceptor 650 BS6 in India. The new cleaner and greener model is up to INR 9,000 (approx) more expensive than the outgoing model.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 In Action
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 is available in three colour options - Orange Crush, Silver Spectre and Mark Three.

The Interceptor 650 BS6 started arriving at Royal Enfield dealerships in February 2020 and its deliveries have begun.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Price

The Interceptor 650 BS6 costs INR 2.64 lakh in Orange Crush, Silver Spectre and Mark Three colours. Moving up the ladder, we have the Ravishing Red and Baker Express options which have been priced at INR 2.72 lakh*. And the most expensive colour option is the Glitter and Dust, which retails at INR 2.85 lakh*.

Colour OptionOld (BS4) Price*New (BS6) Price*Price Hike
Interceptor 650 (Orange Crush/Silver Spectre/Mark Three)INR 2,56,372INR 2,64,919INR 8,547
Interceptor 650 (Ravishing Red/Baker Express)INR 2,64,029INR 2,72,806INR 8,777
Interceptor 650 (Glitter and Dust)INR 2,76,791INR 2,85,951INR 9,160

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Specs

In terms of performance, the Interceptor 650 BS6 comes fitted with the same 648 cc twin-cylinder engine that was in the Interceptor 650 BS4. In its BS6 state of tune, this 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled engine produces marginally less power at slightly early in the rev band. As far as the torque output is concerned, Royal Enfield hasn’t disclosed it yet.

SpecsInterceptor 650 BS4Interceptor 650 BS6
Engine type4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled
Displacement648 cc648 cc
No of cylinders 2
Max power47.65 PS at 7,250 rpm47.45 PS at 7,150 rpm
Max torque52 Nm at 5250 NmTBD
Transmission6-speed6-speed
Fuel injectionYesYes

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Front Three Quarter
When it comes to the features of the new Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield has made no changes whatsoever. The BS6 version looks exactly the same as the BS4 version.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Features

When it comes to the features of the new Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield has made no changes whatsoever. The BS6 version exactly the same as the BS4 version. Round halogen headlight, twin-pod instrument cluster, upright riding posture, 320 mm front disc, 240 mm rear disc, dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch, etc., all remain intact.

*Ex-showroom, Mumbai

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 - Image Gallery

