Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 launched - Prices and price hikes inside

Royal Enfield has silently launched the Interceptor 650 BS6 in India. The new cleaner and greener model is up to INR 9,000 (approx) more expensive than the outgoing model.

The Interceptor 650 BS6 started arriving at Royal Enfield dealerships in February 2020 and its deliveries have begun.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Price

The Interceptor 650 BS6 costs INR 2.64 lakh in Orange Crush, Silver Spectre and Mark Three colours. Moving up the ladder, we have the Ravishing Red and Baker Express options which have been priced at INR 2.72 lakh*. And the most expensive colour option is the Glitter and Dust, which retails at INR 2.85 lakh*.

Colour Option Old (BS4) Price* New (BS6) Price* Price Hike Interceptor 650 (Orange Crush/Silver Spectre/Mark Three) INR 2,56,372 INR 2,64,919 INR 8,547 Interceptor 650 (Ravishing Red/Baker Express) INR 2,64,029 INR 2,72,806 INR 8,777 Interceptor 650 (Glitter and Dust) INR 2,76,791 INR 2,85,951 INR 9,160

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Specs

In terms of performance, the Interceptor 650 BS6 comes fitted with the same 648 cc twin-cylinder engine that was in the Interceptor 650 BS4. In its BS6 state of tune, this 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled engine produces marginally less power at slightly early in the rev band. As far as the torque output is concerned, Royal Enfield hasn’t disclosed it yet.

Specs Interceptor 650 BS4 Interceptor 650 BS6 Engine type 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled Displacement 648 cc 648 cc No of cylinders 2 2 Max power 47.65 PS at 7,250 rpm 47.45 PS at 7,150 rpm Max torque 52 Nm at 5250 Nm TBD Transmission 6-speed 6-speed Fuel injection Yes Yes

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Features

When it comes to the features of the new Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield has made no changes whatsoever. The BS6 version exactly the same as the BS4 version. Round halogen headlight, twin-pod instrument cluster, upright riding posture, 320 mm front disc, 240 mm rear disc, dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch, etc., all remain intact.

*Ex-showroom, Mumbai