Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 arrives at dealerships, launch soon

Last week, the price and specs of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 were unofficially revealed. Now, a new media report says that the deliveries of the new bike have commenced.

As per the latest reports, the new Continental GT 650 BS6 is now available at various dealerships across the country. In fact, some of the company’s sales outlets have also started delivering the new motorbike to the customers.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 Price

Compared to the GT 650 BS4, the GT 650 BS6 is over INR 9,000 more expensive. Its prices start at INR 2,80,677* and go as high as INR 3,01,707*.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS4 vs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 - Price*

Model Old (BS4) Price New (BS6) Price Difference Continental GT 650 Standard (Ventura Blue, Black Magic) INR 2,71,673 INR 2,80,677 INR 9,004 Continental GT 650 Custom (Ice Queen, Dr. Mayhem) INR 2,79,303 INR 2,88,564 INR 9,261 Continental GT 650 Chrome (Mister Clean) INR 2,92,092 INR 3,01,707 INR 9,615

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 Specifications

The 648 cc twin-cylinder, air-cooled of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 produces slightly less power at somewhat early in the rev-range now. The torque output following the BS-VI upgrade is yet to be known.

Specs Continental GT 650 BS4 Continental GT 650 BS6 Engine type 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled Displacement 648 cc 648 cc No of cylinders 2 2 Max power 47.65 PS at 7250 rpm 47.45 PS at 7150 rpm Max torque 52 Nm at 5250 Nm TBD Transmission 6-speed 6-speed Fuel injection Yes Yes

Royal Enfield has not introduced any cosmetic changes with the BS-VI upgrade and kept the Continental GT 650 the same. So features like the twin-pod instrument cluster, clip-on handlebars, Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tyres, 320 mm front disc, 240 mm rear disc, dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch, etc., can be found in the BS6 model as well.

In related news, deliveries of the Royal Enfiled Interceptor 650 BS6 deliveries began early last month.

*Ex-showroom

[News Source: bikewale.com]