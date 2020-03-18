Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 arrives at dealerships, launch soon

18/03/2020 - 15:10 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Last week, the price and specs of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 were unofficially revealed. Now, a new media report says that the deliveries of the new bike have commenced.

Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Front Three Quart
The Continental GT 650 BS6 is over INR 9,000 more expensive than the Continental GT 650 BS4.

As per the latest reports, the new Continental GT 650 BS6 is now available at various dealerships across the country. In fact, some of the company’s sales outlets have also started delivering the new motorbike to the customers.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 Price

Compared to the GT 650 BS4, the GT 650 BS6 is over INR 9,000 more expensive. Its prices start at INR 2,80,677* and go as high as INR 3,01,707*.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS4 vs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 - Price*

ModelOld (BS4) PriceNew (BS6) PriceDifference
Continental GT 650 Standard (Ventura Blue, Black Magic)INR 2,71,673INR 2,80,677INR 9,004
Continental GT 650 Custom (Ice Queen, Dr. Mayhem)INR 2,79,303INR 2,88,564INR 9,261
Continental GT 650 Chrome (Mister Clean)INR 2,92,092INR 3,01,707INR 9,615

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 BS6 Specifications

The 648 cc twin-cylinder, air-cooled of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 produces slightly less power at somewhat early in the rev-range now. The torque output following the BS-VI upgrade is yet to be known.

SpecsContinental GT 650 BS4Continental GT 650 BS6
Engine type4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled
Displacement648 cc648 cc
No of cylinders 2
Max power47.65 PS at 7250 rpm47.45 PS at 7150 rpm
Max torque52 Nm at 5250 NmTBD
Transmission6-speed6-speed
Fuel injectionYesYes

Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Front Three Quart
The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is still new and not in need of a cosmetic refresh.

Also Read: BS-VI Royal Enfield Bullet 350 on-road prices revealed

Royal Enfield has not introduced any cosmetic changes with the BS-VI upgrade and kept the Continental GT 650 the same. So features like the twin-pod instrument cluster, clip-on handlebars, Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tyres, 320 mm front disc, 240 mm rear disc, dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch, etc., can be found in the BS6 model as well.

In related news, deliveries of the Royal Enfiled Interceptor 650 BS6 deliveries began early last month.

For more Royal Enfield news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom

[News Source: bikewale.com]

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest